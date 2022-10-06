Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 14:22:24

Brown-Forman To Buy Diplomtico Rum Brand From Destillers United; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Beverage company Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement to purchase the Diplomtico Rum brand and related assets from Destillers United Group S.L. in Spain. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close within 90 days.

Upon completion of the deal, Brown-Forman will add the Diplomtico Rum family of brands, a super-premium rum from Venezuela, to its portfolio and acquire a production facility located in Panama.

Diplomtico Rum family of brands include super- and ultra-premium rum and super-premium+ rum. The company noted that super-premium+ rum has grown at an annual rate of 17% over the past five years, with rum accounting for around 8% of global spirits. Diplomtico Rum is sold in more than 100 countries.

Destillers United Group S.L. will continue to produce and age the unique, carefully-crafted, and complex Diplomtico Rum in their original distillery at the foot of the Andes mountains.

Diplomtico Rum consists of three ranges of complex rums, such as the Traditional Range, t he Prestige Range and the Distillery Collection.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX und DAX vor Handelsstart schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche vorbörslich in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen