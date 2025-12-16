BRP Appoints Renault's Denis Le Vot As President And CEO; Pierre Beaudoin Named Chair

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO, DOO.TO), a Canadian maker of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats, announced Tuesday the appointment of Renault Group's Denis Le Vot as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2026. Further, Pierre Beaudoin, currently chairman of Bombardier Inc., has been named Chair of the Board with effect from the same day.

The company noted that José Boisjoli will retire as President and CEO of BRP and step down from his role as Chair of the Board of Directors following 36-year tenure with BRP, including 22 years as President and CEO.

Le Vot will also become a member of the Board of BRP. In addition, Barbara Samardzich will remain Lead Independent Director of the Board.

The new CEO, Le Vot, has been with Renault Group over 30 years and held several leadership positions. In 2021, he was appointed Executive VP, Chief Executive Officer, Dacia Brand.

Barbara Samardzich, Lead Independent Director, said, "The automotive industry shares multiple similar market dynamics with the powersports industry and we look forward to drawing on his wealth of experience in this sector. We are confident that Denis, along with BRP's seasoned executive team, will advance the Company's M28 strategic plan and drive long-term growth to ensure it continues to solidify its position as a leading global powersports OEM."

The new Chair Beaudoin, who joined Bombardier in 1985, has been its President and Chief Executive Officer from 2008 to 2015, and became Executive Chairman of the board in 2015, then Chairman in 2017.