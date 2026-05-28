BRP Aktie

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WKN DE: A1WZCD / ISIN: CA05577W2004

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28.05.2026 14:02:23

BRP Reports Lower Q1 Profit Over Unfavorable Foreign Exchange Rate, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, BRP Inc. (DOO), a powersports and marine company, reported lower profit for the first fiscal quarter, ending April 30, 2026, despite higher revenue generated by higher ORV and PWC shipments.

The net income for the first quarter went down to C$127.3 million, from C$161.0 million in 2025. The decrease in profit was attributable to an unfavorable foreign exchange rate variation on the U.S.-denominated long-term debt and to a higher income tax expense. The decrease was partially offset by a higher operating income.

The earnings per share for the first quarter were C$1.73 per share, compared with C$2.19 per share in 2025.

The normalized net income for the first quarter increased to C$134.5 million, from C$34.6 million in the previous year.

The normalized earnings per share for the first quarter went up to C$1.84 per share, from C$ 0.47 per share in 2025.

The normalized EBITDA for the first quarter rose to C$334.4 million, from C$200.8 million in the previous year.

The total revenue for the first quarter was C$2,391.8 million, compared with C$1,846.9 million in 2025.

The company issued their 2027 guidance, with earnings per share expected to be in the range of C$3.00 to C$3.50 per share, normalized EBITDA to be in the range of C$925 to C$975 million, and net income to be in the range of C$215 to C$250 million.

On Wednesday, the shares closed at $58.03, 1.86 percent higher on the Nasdaq. The pre-market shares were trading 8.56 percent higher at $63.00.

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