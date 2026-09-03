BRP Slips To Q2 Loss, Warns On Weak Q3 Normalized Earnings; Lifts FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO, DOO.TO), a powersports and powertrains company, reported Thursday a loss in its second quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm warned on weak normalized earnings per share for the third quarter, and trimmed fiscal 2027 net income view. However, the company raised outlook for Normalized earnings and revenues.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 0.16 percent, trading at $63.20.

The company posted a net loss on a continuing basis of C$136.8 million, compared with a profit of C$57.1 million a year ago. Loss per share was C$1.88, compared to profit of C$0.79 last year.

Net income from discontinued operations was C$2.7 million, compared to loss of C$33.6 million last year.

Normalized net loss was C$13.0 million or C$0.18 per share, compared to prior year's profit of C$66.9 million or C$0.92 per share.

Normalized EBITDA declined 34.9 percent to C$138.8 million versus C$213.2 million in the prior year period.

Revenues of C$2.237 billion climbed 18.5 percent from last year's C$1.89 billion, primarily driven by higher off-road vehicle or ORV shipments and favorable side-by-side vehicle or SSV mix.

Further, the company announced that on Wednesday, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.25 per share, payable on October 13, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company cautioned that normalized earnings per share would be down approximately 50 percent to 60 percent year-over-year, mainly due to increased tariff impact.

However, based on strong second-quarter performance and reduced net tariff costs, BRP raised its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance.

The company now expects normalized earnings per share of C$4.00 to C$4.50, up from the previous range of C$3.00 to C$3.50 per share.

Normalized EBITDA guidance has been raised to C$1.025 billion to C$1.075 billion from the previous range of C$925 million to C$975 million.

Full-year revenue guidance also was increased to C$9.225 billion to C$9.475 billion, compared with the prior outlook of C$9.125 billion to C$9.375 billion.

In fiscal 2026, normalized earnings per share were C$5.21, normalized EBITDA was C$1.10 billion, and total company revenues was C$8.443 billion.

Meanwhile, the company trimmed fiscal 2027 net income outlook to C$160 million to C$195 million from previous view of C$215 to C$250 million, and compared to last year's C$340.4 million.

Denis Le Vot, President and CEO of BRP, stated, "Our second-quarter financial results exceeded expectations, reflecting disciplined execution and increased ORV shipments to support sustained retail momentum. Given our strong performance in ORV leading to additional market share gains, and reduced net tariff costs, we are raising our full-year guidance."

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