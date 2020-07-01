Brrrn Expands Brand With At-Home Fitness Equipment, The Brrrn Board

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brrrn, the world's first and only cool temperature boutique fitness studio and lifestyle brand, is expanding with the direct-to-consumer launch of its first at-home fitness product, the Brrrn Board, and a monthly subscription service with eight categories of total-body, on-demand workout videos.

Brrrn is introducing the slideboard experience to fitness enthusiasts nation-wide to create a new category of at-home fitness — complete with cutting-edge programming, a variety of workout genres, recovery and 'brrreathwork' content. Whether you're a competitive athlete or someone at the beginning of your fitness journey, the Brrrn Board inspires you to move by providing a fun, low- to high-impact workout experience that's challenging and as easy to use as it is to store at home.

Brrrn recognized the white space within the connected-fitness category and created the Brrrn Board to offer a simplified solution to a great workout at home with a price point more approachable than existing market offerings plus no assembly required. Brrrn's on-demand library includes high-quality, instructor-led workout videos under the following categories: Slide, Core, Cardio Sculpt, Bootcamp, Recovery, Brrreath and Brrrnouts (do-it-yourself daily challenges). Videos are categorized by 10, 20 and 30 minute workouts to fit any schedule and new content will be added to the library on a regular basis. Brrrn partnered with Silicon Valley-based start-up, Feed.fm, to stream popular music for their workout videos.

"As the fitness industry continues to evolve, we have seen the demand for at-home workout equipment and content, and as a brand, we knew very early on that we wanted to bring our custom Slide experience to everyone's living rooms," said Johnny Adamic, co-founder. "We have packaged our signature studio experience into the Brrrn Board, a first-of-its-kind workout with performance-driven digital content, for an opportunity to continue helping people get stronger and live healthier lives."

Brrrn has an exclusive partnership with UltraSlide® to manufacture the Brrrn Board, a customized 6 foot x 19.75 inch slideboard. Since 1993, UltraSlide has proudly provided slideboard training products to professional, Olympic, and collegiate teams and athletes around the world.

Brrrn launched its flagship studio in New York City in May 2018 and generated early momentum by being the first out of 38,000+ studios in the U.S. and only in the world to pair cool temperature exposure with exercise to optimize the fitness experience. Additionally, Brrrn was the first to bring slideboard exercise equipment into boutique group fitness classes with dedicated Slide programming—low impact movements designed to improve balance, mobility, core strength, stability and endurance.

"As a former Division 1 athlete, I was custom to daily strength and cardio training on slide boards. We hope the benefits of the Brrrn Board appeals to a broader base of exercisers, as we've seen its popularity grow in our studio," said Jimmy T. Martin, co-founder. "Our high-quality content will provide the community aspect of group fitness with premiere instructors and programming designed for anyone, regardless of fitness level."

The Brrrn Board is available at shop.thebrrrn.com for $399 with a monthly content subscription of $19.99. Follow Brrrn on Instagram @Brrrn and Facebook and Twitter @thebrrrn | #brrrnboard #feelthebrrrn

About Brrrn

In May 2018, Brrrn launched the world's first cool temperature boutique fitness concept and lifestyle brand in New York City. The research driven concept is founded by Jimmy T. Martin and Johnny Adamic. In July 2020, Brrrn expanded the brand with an at-home fitness platform and the launch of a custom slideboard, the Brrrn Board.

