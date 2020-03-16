ELMIRA, N.Y., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce A. Surosky, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an OB/GYN at Twin Tier Women's Health.

Offering outstanding, attentive, and personalized health care to women at 1005 Walnut Street, Twin Tier Women's Health has been one of the most trusted providers in gynecology and obstetrics since 1973. They provide health care to women throughout the area, including Corning, Big Flats, Painted Post, Horseheads, Wysox, Sayre, Watkins Glen, South Port, and Bath. Their services include general OB/GYN, pregnancy care, ultrasounds, menopause treatment, infertility treatment, urinary loss treatment, and surgery.



Backed by 30 years of experience, Dr. Surosky is a top OB/GYN in Chemung County. He specializes in injectables, hormones, birth control, vaginal surgery, high risk births, and obstetrics. In addition to offering excellent, patient-centered care, he trains residents in vaginal surgery and has served as a clinical professor of OB/GYN at Rochester Institute of Technology since 1996, having previously worked at Dr. King Snyder's office from 1992 to 1994.



In light of academic achievements, Dr. Surosky attended the University of Maryland for undergraduate degree in child development and Northeastern Ohio University of Medicine and Pharmacy for medical studies. For post education training, he completed a residency at St. Luke's Hospital and York Hospital. Following this, he received board certification.



Remaining abreast of developments in his field, Dr. Surosky is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. A pillar in his field, he has shared his expertise in several publications, including "Dennis Browne Bar and Ganley Splint" and "Pronation".



Dr. Surosky dedicates this recognition to Dr. Joe Merola retired from the field, and in loving memory of Dr. Jim O'learly, Dr. King Snyder, and his father Theodore Surosky.



