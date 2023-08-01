Brugal 1888 Announces the Return of 'Wonders Await at La Ventanita' With New Mobile Experience Journeying Across Florida

The Brand's Beloved Pop-up Rum Bar Series Commences in Time for National Rum Month in Miami, Making Stops Throughout the State into 2024

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brugal 1888, renowned ultra-premium double-aged rum produced in the Dominican Republic, is excited to announce the return of its adored 'Wonders Await at La Ventanita' experience that pays homage to Florida's cherished ventanita culture and passion for exquisite rum cocktails. Building on the success of the original Wonders Await at La Ventanita in Miami, Brugal 1888 is set to launch a captivating journey across the state of Florida, beginning – true to La Ventanita's roots – in Miami and extending to Orlando and Tampa, among other cities, throughout 2023 and early 2024.

What started in 2021 at Brickell City Center and debuted throughout Miami's most coveted events and happenings including Miami Swim Week, Art Basel, and more, Wonders Await at La Ventanita offers an immersive experience that combines the rich traditions of the city's Cafecito culture with the artistry of crafting exceptional rum. The Brugal 1888 team looks forward to spreading that heritage to new cities and communities, blending the vibrant energy of a daytime coffee shop with the allure of an enchanting evening rum bar.

"Every destination on our road trip journey is thoughtfully handpicked to encapsulate the very soul of the surrounding locale, be it the energetic pulse of Miami's bustling streets, the lively allure of Orlando's attractions, or the coastal enchantment of Tampa," expresses Brugal 1888's Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "La Ventanita blossoms into a central nexus, where both locals and visitors converge, celebrating the harmonious blend of flavors and artistic expression, forging everlasting memories and fostering connections that resonate with the vibrant spirit of the Dominican Republic."

With each stop, La Ventanita will transform its home venue into a vibrant Brugal 1888 Rum Bar, unveiling the artistry behind distillery-to-cocktail creation and showcasing the legacy of 135 years of rum mastery. This immersive experience captivates guests with the expertise of master mixologists as they skillfully craft transformative cocktails and feature heritage drinks including the brand's iconic Don Nano's Favorite. Named in honor of the fourth generation Maestro Ronero Don Fernando Jose Ortega's favorite form of enjoying Brugal, the cocktail incorporates a neat pour of Brugal 1888 over a refreshing coconut water ice sphere. The signature "La Ventanita" cocktail entices with the rich infusion of Brugal 1888 and the delightful nuances of coffee flavors.

As the traveling "La Ventanita" makes its journey through the state, Brugal 1888 invites visitors to join in the celebration during the first leg of its tour in Miami all through National Rum Month. Officially launching on August 11th, the mobile experience will take over the glitzy Joia Beach all weekend before setting up shop at the Caribbean-inspired restaurant Mamey located at the Thesis Hotel, on August 16th for National Rum Day. Open to the public through the 19th from 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm, the celebration honors Brugal's heritage, history, and the beloved liquid. For a sneak peek of the "Wonders Await at La Ventanita" experience, Brugal 1888 will be hosting a bar pop-up at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, poolside, August 5-6th from 1pm to 4pm. Stay tuned for updates on La Ventanita's schedule and locations, as this immersive experience unfolds across Florida, leaving behind a trail of enchantment.

For more information and to make reservations for La Ventanita, please visit https://laventanita.rsvpify.com/?securityToken=T9M8MSvsVPIxemnzLZNn4vCStYWzos2.

Produced in the Dominican Republic by the fifth generation Brugal family, Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado ($40/bottle) is an ultra-premium rum with depth and complexity that is also perfectly balanced and smooth, making it the ideal spirit to enjoy neat or to unlock the full flavor potential of spirit-forward cocktails. Brugal 1888 is first aged in Bourbon American oak casks for up to eight years and then aged in hand-selected Sherry casks for up to six years, a technique typically reserved for high-end, single malts. The first maturation adds a woody dryness with distinctive caramel, vanilla, coffee and toffee notes on the nose that is beautifully balanced during the second maturation, which adds a roundness and slight sweetness on the nose, with notes of red and dried fruits to taste.

