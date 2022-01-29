Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night.Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado.Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven’t beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.Boston blew a 3-1 lead in its last game, losing 4-3 in overtime to the Avalanche on Wednesday after giving up a goal with 36 seconds left in regulation.The Bruins got out to another early lead when a puck caromed off Coyotes defenseman Anton Stralman right to Pastrnak in the left circle. Pasternak quickly flipped it to Haula, who beat Wedgewood from the slot.Schmaltz tied it late in the first period, beating Ullmark stick side from the left circle after a deke by Shane Gostisbehere briefly froze Boston’s goalie.McAvoy put Boston back up on power play late in the second period, scoring from the right circle on a shot Wedgewood couldn’t see through traffic.Wedgewood made some tough saves when Boston went on consecutive power plays midway through the third period, then had a sprawling stop on a shot by Haula in the slot on a 4-on-4.Ullmark was just as good in the final two minutes after Arizona pulled Wedgewood, making several tough saves in traffic.UP NEXTBoston: Plays at Dallas on Sunday.Arizona: Hosts Buffalo Saturday.___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
