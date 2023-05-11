Brunel AGM 2023

Amsterdam, 11 May 2023 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of 11 May 2023.

On 11 May 2023, the AGM approved all voting items that were on the agenda.

The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2022 financial year and approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of € 0.55 per share for the 2022 financial year. On 15 May 2023, the Brunel International share will quote ex dividend and the dividend will be made payable on 8 June 2023.

Kitty Koelemeijer was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a new term of four years.

The AGM voting results will be placed on the Company's website.

Source: Brunel International NV