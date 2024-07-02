Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
02.07.2024 08:00:00

Brunel: CEO Jilko Andringa to leave Brunel International N.V.

Amsterdam, 2 July 2024 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the departure of its CEO Jilko Andringa.

Jilko Andringa, who joined Brunel as CEO in 2017, has decided to leave Brunel by the end of this year to pursue another professional endeavour.

An announcement on his succession will follow in due course.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Frank van der Vloed: "We regret that Jilko will be stepping down. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Jilko for his important contribution. Under his leadership, Brunel has made critical changes to its strategy and organisation that positions it for continued success. Jilko will ensure a smooth transition during the upcoming months.

Jilko Andringa: "To make the decision to leave such a stimulating role as CEO of Brunel has not been easy. I am grateful for the opportunity I was given to carry the Brunel culture and spirit, and to lead such an entrepreneurial team of talented Brunellers. However, after close to seven years as CEO, I am now looking forward to my next opportunity. Together with the Executive Leadership Team, I will drive the execution of our strategy until the end of the year”.

Source: Brunel International N.V.

