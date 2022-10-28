Brunel continues strong upward trend

Amsterdam, 28 October 2022 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced its third quarter 2022 results.

Key points Q3 2022

EBIT up 28% to EUR 17.4 million, 27% like-for-like, driven by high operating leverage;

Revenue up 33% to EUR 302 million, 20% like-for-like with growth in all regions;

Financial position further improved with net cash at EUR 73.6 million;

Continued to extend capabilities through M&A with acquisition of ICE in Singapore, a small technical services company.

Key points YTD 2022

EBIT up 35% to EUR 43.1 million, 32% growth like-for-like;

Revenue up 32% to EUR 866 million, 19% like-for-like;

Gross profit increase of 23% compared to YTD 2021.



Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International N.V.:

"Our strong performance and high growth continues, as we are well positioned to take advantage of the megatrends towards a more sustainable world. Energy, energy transition and renewables in particular remain big themes and are expected to continue to drive demand for engineering specialists and subsequently our recruiting and contracting solutions.

We are ahead of our long-term plan and see plenty of opportunities to continue on that path. Our organization shows great speed, agility and delivers high quality services to more and more clients on many pioneering projects, while continuing to realize attractive margins.

We manage to navigate the increasing uncertainty in the world well. We closely monitor the potential impact of the situation in the Ukraine, the development of Inflation and interest rates and the consequences of a next COVID outbreak.

Energy markets and commodity prices result in a significant increase in investments in these markets, both in conventional as well as in renewable energy. Especially in our regions outside Europe we continue to grow very fast. Supported by the acquisition of Taylor Hopkinson, our revenue in renewable energy alone increased by almost 300% year on year, creating a world leading proposition in renewable recruitment and contracting solutions.

We recently acquired ICE, a technical service company based in Singapore, to better support our clients in their capacity need and project management through all phases of their CAPEX investments. ICE is specialized in commissioning services and forms a great addition to our skillset and portfolio of services. The outlook for the market for commissioning is very bright and we look forward to increase our footprint in that market.

This quarter we organized a global training for our organization on diversity, inclusion and belonging. I’m proud to see how firmly this focus is embedded in our culture.

All in all, our outlook remains positive as the current upward trend is expected to continue.”

ESG strategy

Our diversification strategy with a primary focus on the renewables sector is testament to our commitment to contribute to our clients’ energy transition. Consistent with our commitments we pursue our efforts to reduce our CO2 emission, whilst we continue to offset the remainder. The Brunel Foundation, which will see its 10th anniversary in Q4 2022, has continuously inspired us to positively impact the environment and contribute to a better society. Numerous people with autism were touched through the Foundation’s initiatives to positively influence the labor market; over 360,000 pieces of litter were picked in the Global Trash ‘n Trace challenge and over 16,000 trees planted in the Brunel Foundation Global Forest.

Brunel International (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% Revenue 301.8 227.2 33% a 865.5 654.3 32% d Gross Profit 65.6 54.3 21% 186.4 151.1 23% Gross margin 21.7% 23.9% 21.5% 23.1% Operating costs 47.2 40.7 16% b 140.1 119.2 18% e Operating result 18.4 13.6 35% 46.3 31.9 45% Earn out related share based payments* 1.0 - 3.2 - EBIT 17.4 13.6 28% c 43.1 31.9 35% f EBIT % 5.8% 6.0% 5.0% 4.9% Average directs 11,008 9,994 10% 11,199 9,636 16% Average indirects 1,450 1,299 12% 1,444 1,303 11% Ratio direct / Indirect 7.6 7.7 7.8 7.4 a 20 % at like-for-like d 19 % at like-for-like b 5 % at like-for-like e 7 % at like-for-like c 27 % at like-for-like f 32 % at like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions & divestments *Relates to the acquisition related expenses for Taylor Hopkinson

Q3 2022 results by division

P&L amounts in EUR million

Summary:

Revenue Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% DACH region 58.7 55.6 6% 172.2 164.7 5% The Netherlands 45.1 44.4 2% 140.0 136.6 2% Australasia 43.2 27.7 56% 116.8 77.6 50% Middle East & India 37.7 25.7 47% 103.4 75.9 36% Americas 38.4 25.4 51% 106.2 69.2 53% Rest of world 78.6 48.4 62% 227.0 130.3 74% Total 301.8 227.2 33% 865.5 654.3 32%





EBIT Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% DACH region 8.1 7.4 10% 18.8 16.8 12% The Netherlands 3.9 4.4 -12% 11.8 11.6 1% Australasia 1.1 0.3 269% 2.0 0.5 310% Middle East & India 3.5 2.2 58% 9.6 6.7 44% Americas 0.7 0.2 224% 1.6 0.3 491% Rest of world 3.0 2.2 37% 8.0 5.1 59% Unallocated -2.8 -3.1 8% -8.8 -9.0 3% Total 17.4 13.6 28% 43.1 31.9 35%

Overall, we continue our strong growth trajectory. In Q3 2022, group revenue increased by 33% or EUR 75 million year-on-year, and 20% like-for-like. Especially, business activities the energy markets remain at a high level. We see a slight acceleration in the DACH region, while performance in the Netherlands is flat.

The decrease in gross margin from 23.9% to 21.7% is mainly the result of a change in the mix between Europe and the other regions. EBIT increased by 28% or EUR 3.8 million to EUR 17.4 million.

PERFORMANCE BY REGION

DACH region (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% Revenue 58.7 55.6 6% 172.2 164.7 5% Gross Profit 22.3 21.0 6% 61.8 58.2 6% Gross margin 38.0% 37.8% 35.9% 35.3% Operating costs 14.2 13.6 4% 43.0 41.4 4% EBIT 8.1 7.4 10% 18.8 16.8 12% EBIT % 13.8% 13.3% 10.9% 10.2% Average directs 2,055 1,972 4% 2,018 1,936 4% Average indirects 417 371 12% 402 378 7% Ratio direct / Indirect 4.9 5.3 5.0 5.1

The DACH region includes Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Czech Republic. The revenue increase in Q3 2022 is the result of the increase in headcount and rates, partly offset by a lower productivity. Higher illness continued, and was at 5% (Q3 2021: 4%).

Gross margin was slightly higher due to increased rates, at a slightly lower productivity. EBIT was up 10% at EUR 8.1 million.

Headcount as of September 30th was 2,074 (2021:1,991)

Working days Germany:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2022 64 60 66 62 252 2021 63 60 66 65 254





Brunel Netherlands (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% Revenue 45.1 44.4 2% 140.0 136.6 2% Gross Profit 13.4 14.3 -6% 41.0 40.3 2% Gross margin 29.7% 32.1% 29.3% 29.5% Operating costs 9.5 9.9 -4% 29.2 28.7 2% EBIT 3.9 4.4 -12% 11.8 11.6 1% EBIT % 8.6% 9.9% 8.4% 8.5% Average directs 1,633 1,687 -3% 1,660 1,713 -3% Average indirects 280 269 4% 278 282 -2% Ratio direct / Indirect 5.8 6.3 6.0 6.1

In The Netherlands revenue increased with 2% in Q3 2022 despite a slightly lower headcount. The increase is attributable to higher rates, partly offset by a lower productivity. The business lines Legal and Finance & Risk continue to grow, while IT experienced a decline.

The lower productivity also resulted in a decrease in gross margin of 2.4 ppt, while EBIT was down 12% at EUR 3.9 million.

We believe the market potential in The Netherlands allows us for further growth, and the team is working very hard to return to levels in line with market growth.

Headcount as of September 30th was 1,643 (2021: 1,680)

Working days Netherlands:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2022 64 61 66 64 255 2021 63 61 66 66 256





Australasia (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% Revenue 43.2 27.7 56% a 116.8 77.6 50% d Gross Profit 4.4 2.9 52% 11.5 7.9 45% Gross margin 10.2% 10.5% 9.8% 10.2% Operating costs 3.3 2.6 27% b 9.5 7.4 28% e EBIT 1.1 0.3 269% c 2.0 0.5 310% f EBIT % 2.5% 1.1% 1.8% 0.6% Average directs 1,413 981 44% 1,340 948 41% Average indirects 112 95 18% 106 88 20% Ratio direct / Indirect 12.7 10.3 12.7 10.7 a 41 % like-for-like d 41 % at like-for-like b 18 % like-for-like e 21 % at like-for-like c 209 % like-for-like f 255 % at like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions & divestments

Australasia includes Australia and Papua New Guinea. The strong revenue growth continued in Q3 2022 and was visible across all markets: Energy, Mining and IT, supported by a favourable currency effect.

EBIT% increased by 1.4 ppt, again reflecting strong operational leverage.

Middle East & India (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% Revenue 37.7 25.7 47% a 103.4 75.9 36% b Gross Profit 6.0 4.2 44% 16.7 12.3 37% Gross margin 16.0% 16.3% 16.2% 16.2% Operating costs 2.5 2.0 25% b 7.1 5.6 27% d EBIT 3.5 2.2 58% c 9.6 6.7 44% f EBIT % 9.2% 8.6% 9.3% 8.9% Average directs 2,275 2,068 10% 2,220 2,056 8% Average indirects 142 125 13% 135 125 8% Ratio direct / Indirect 16.1 16.5 16.5 16.5 a 27 % like-for-like d 22 % at like-for-like b 13 % like-for-like e 17 % at like-for-like c 35 % like-for-like f 27 % at like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions & divestments

Middle East & India includes Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Iraq and India. In addition to the high business activity levels in Qatar, we also see the yard activity in Dubai increasing.

Americas (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% Revenue 38.4 25.4 51% a 106.2 69.2 53% b Gross Profit 5.3 3.4 56% 14.4 9.1 58% Gross margin 13.9% 13.5% 13.5% 13.1% Operating costs 4.6 3.2 44% b 12.8 8.8 45% d EBIT 0.7 0.2 224% c 1.6 0.3 491% f EBIT % 1.8% 0.8% 1.5% 0.4% Average directs 938 816 15% 901 801 13% Average indirects 128 104 23% 121 102 19% Ratio direct / Indirect 7.3 7.8 7.4 7.8 a 31 % like-for-like d 36 % at like-for-like b 27 % like-for-like e 30 % at like-for-like c 163 % like-for-like f 382 % at like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions & divestments



The Americas includes Canada, USA, Brazil, Guyana and Suriname. The strong revenue growth in Q3 2022 was visible in almost all countries with only Brazil trailing slightly. The growth is mainly driven by the start of new energy and energy transition related projects and a favourable currency effect.

Operating costs increased as a result of investments in the sales force. Overall, EBIT continued to increase, in line with our five-year plan.





Rest of world (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ?% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ?% Revenue 78.6 48.4 62% a 227.0 130.3 74% b Gross Profit 14.1 8.6 64% 41.0 23.4 75% Gross margin 17.9% 17.7% 18.1% 18.0% Operating costs 10.1 6.4 58% b 29.8 18.3 63% d Operating result 4.0 2.2 84% 11.2 5.1 120% Earn out related share based payments* 1.0 - 3.2 - EBIT 3.0 2.2 37% c 8.0 5.1 59% f EBIT % 3.8% 4.5% 3.5% 3.9% Average directs 2,693 2,471 9% 3,061 2,182 40% Average indirects 314 273 15% 343 266 29% Ratio direct / Indirect 8.6 9.0 8.9 8.2 a 27 % like-for-like d 30 % at like-for-like b 7 % like-for-like e 9 % at like-for-like c 89 % like-for-like f 85 % at like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies acquisitions & divestments *Relates to the acquisition related expenses for Taylor Hopkinson

Rest of World includes Asia, Belgium, Taylor Hopkinson and rest of Europe & Africa. The main driver of growth in Q3 2022 continued to be Asia due to higher volumes on construction projects. Taylor Hopkinson had another strong quarter as the accelerated energy transition continues to increase the demand for specialists in the renewables sector.

Until the divestment in June 2022, Rest of World also included the results for our activities in Russia.

Acquisition of International Commissioning & Engineering Pte Ltd (ICE)

In Q3 2022, Brunel acquired 51% of the shares of Singapore-based technical services company International Commissioning & Engineering Pte Ltd (ICE). By combining ICE’s specialist project assurance, execution & delivery expertise with Brunel’s existing global recruitment, workforce and mobilisation services, we can offer a unique combination of capabilities.

Established in 2007, ICE is a Project Risk Assurance and Commissioning & Start-Up company which specializes in the coordination and delivery of large-scale Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and Energy projects. ICE’s management services span the complete project lifecycle, providing effective oversight and assurance across all phases from initial assessment through to construction, commissioning and operation.

The upfront payment connected to the acquisition of the 51% of the shares amounts to EUR 0.8 million, with conditional future payments of EUR 1.2 million. We have agreed to acquire the remaining 49% after three years at a price that’s conditional to the performance over the next three years. The current standalone revenue of ICE is limited, but we are already experiencing significant interests in our combined capabilities.

Cash position

The cash balance at 30 September 2022 increased to EUR 73.6 million from EUR 58.3 million at 30 June 2022 (and EUR 112.0 million per 31 December 2021), of which EUR 22.1 million restricted. The increase is in line with normal seasonality, supported by improved collection and favourable exchange rates.

Outlook

Overall, the current upward trend is expected to continue. The year-on-year comparison for Q4 2022, as well as the sequential comparison to Q3 2022, will be impacted by the lower number of working days in DACH and the Netherlands.

