Brunel creates a leading position in global renewable energy market with acquisition of fast-growing recruitment specialist Taylor Hopkinson

Amsterdam, 8 December 2021- Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announces the acquisition of 72% of the shares of Taylor Hopkinson, a specialist recruitment partner for the Renewable Energy sector.



The acquisition supports Brunel’s strategic direction to be the leader in specific segments of the international professional labour market. Taylor Hopkinson expects to achieve a revenue of over EUR 50 million in 2021, a growth of more than 60% year on year. With this impressive history of growth, the acquisition of Taylor Hopkinson will be a great accelerator to Brunel’s position in Renewable Energy. The (prorated) enterprise value of the company is EUR 32 million. Brunel has an option to acquire the remaining shares after three years.

Glasgow-based Taylor Hopkinson was founded by Tom Hopkinson in 2009. It has grown organically to become the biggest pure-play renewable energy team in the world. Today it operates through 7 international offices on 3 continents. A trusted recruitment partner to renewable energy leaders, Taylor Hopkinson delivers permanent and contract recruitment solutions, retained search and business intelligence solutions to enable its clients to develop, finance, construct and operate renewable energy projects globally. Its multi-lingual teams specialise in the wind (offshore and onshore), solar and energy storage sectors, placing talent across Europe & LATAM, APAC and North America. Founder and Director Tom Hopkinson will continue to lead the business forward.

Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International N.V.:

"I’m very excited to announce our first acquisition since we presented our updated strategy earlier this year. Even more so considering the organization we are acquiring: Taylor Hopkinson has a unique profile, brand and strong performance in one of the most attractive, fast-growing technical industries. Its founder Tom Hopkinson is a recognized field expert and leader in the renewable industry. He is a driven, informed and yet a down-to-earth entrepreneur who really knows what the key success factor for his company is - ‘the Taylor Hopkinson colleagues that make it happen’. Tom’s passion for his team aligns 100% with our ‘passion for people’ value.

At our strategy update presented earlier this year, we stated that Brunel is entering a next phase of development in which we drive diversification, specialize deeper and build new capabilities. Our goal in this phase is to create knowledge and solution-leadership in chosen markets. The renewable energy market fits strongly with our capabilities, our clients and our contractors. The inevitable reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and the connected energy transition, will expand this market enormously creating extra growth potential in the years to come. Making the connection between Brunel and the unique Taylor Hopkinson capabilities, while continuing to use its strong brand, will position us clearly as the leader in this field.”

Tom Hopkinson, CEO of Taylor Hopkinson:

"The urgent need to transition to renewable energy generation around the world is never more evident than it is today. Accelerating demand for skilled and competent professionals beyond current available specialists requires the transfer of skills from aligned sectors in the coming years. Brunel’s network of 12,000 specialists and record of accomplishment in professional development and training, coupled with Taylor Hopkinson’s team, networks and knowledge will deliver an unrivalled value proposition to meet these challenges facing our clients. With a compliance record that is unsurpassed alongside a truly global footprint, we will be able to support the energy transition wherever in the world our clients are today, and in the future. We are looking forward to using our joint expertise to set a new industry benchmark for outstanding service delivery in renewable energy workforce solutions.”

Attachment: