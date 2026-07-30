Brunswick Boosts FY26 Outlook As Q2 Profit Surges - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, recreation products maker Brunswick Corp. (BC) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the third quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.20 to $1.40 per share on net sales between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.35 to $4.75 per share on net sales between $5.7 billion and $5.8 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.50 per share on net sales between $5.65 billion and $5.8 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings of $109.8 million or $1.68 per share, sharply higher than $59.3 million or $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year.

Earnings from continuing operations were $1.66 per share, compared to $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.56 per share, compared to $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 8 percent to $1.56 billion from $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, BC is trading on the NYSE at $81.10, up $0.45 or 0.56 percent.

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