Brunswick Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $112.3 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $174.2 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.744 billion from $1.696 billion last year.

Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $112.3 Mln. vs. $174.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.38 -Revenue (Q1): $1.744 Bln vs. $1.696 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50-$11.00 Full year revenue guidance: $6.8 bln-$7.2 bln