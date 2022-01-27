Brunswick Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $101.5 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $95.1 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $156.3 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $1.43 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $101.5 Mln. vs. $95.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.