Brunswick Corp. Quarterly Profit Improves Better Than Estimates; Annual Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) Thursday reported higher profit in the fourth quarter, better than analysts' view. The company also provided full-year outlook, that stands higher than the consensus estimate.

Net earnings were $101.5 million or $1.30 per share in the fourth quarter, up from $95.1 million or $1.20 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.44 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter was $1.431 billion, up from $1.161 billion in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate stood at $1.38 billion.

For the first quarter, revenue growth is expected to be about 15%, with low-to-mid single digit EPS growth. Analysts expect first quarter revenue to grow 28.8% year-on-year.

Looking forward to 2022, the company sees net sales between $6.7 billion and $7.0 billion, and adjusted EPS in the range of $9.60 - $10.25. Analysts expect earnings of $9.23 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion for the year.