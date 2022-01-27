27.01.2022 13:30:05

Brunswick Corp. Quarterly Profit Improves Better Than Estimates; Annual Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) Thursday reported higher profit in the fourth quarter, better than analysts' view. The company also provided full-year outlook, that stands higher than the consensus estimate.

Net earnings were $101.5 million or $1.30 per share in the fourth quarter, up from $95.1 million or $1.20 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.44 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter was $1.431 billion, up from $1.161 billion in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate stood at $1.38 billion.

For the first quarter, revenue growth is expected to be about 15%, with low-to-mid single digit EPS growth. Analysts expect first quarter revenue to grow 28.8% year-on-year.

Looking forward to 2022, the company sees net sales between $6.7 billion and $7.0 billion, and adjusted EPS in the range of $9.60 - $10.25. Analysts expect earnings of $9.23 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brunswick Corp.mehr Nachrichten