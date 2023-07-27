27.07.2023 13:21:28

Brunswick Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates; Sees Annual Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) Thursday reported net earnings of $134.7 million or $1.90 per share for the second quarter, lower than $197.3 million or $2.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.35 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Quarterly sales declined 7% to 1.702 billion from $1.836 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.77 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year adjusted EPS of about $9.50, while net sales to be between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.84 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brunswick Corp.mehr Nachrichten