Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 13:34:28

Brunswick Q2 Profit, Revenue Improves, Above Street View

(RTTNews) - Recreation products maker Brunswick Corporation (BC) Thursday reported net earnings of $197.3 million or $2.59 per share for the second quarter, higher than $179.4 million or $2.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings from continuing operations were $198.8 million or $2.61 per share compared with $179.4 million or $2.29 per share last year. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.82 per share.

Quarterly sales increased to $1.836 billion from $1.555 billion last year.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.7 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects EPS to be between $2.50 and $2.65 on revenue growth of mid-twenties percent over the third quarter of 2021.

Analysts see earnings of $2.77 per share on revenue growth of 23.1% for the third quarter.

For the full-year, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $10.00 - $10.30 compared with $9.80-$10.30 provided earlier.

Net sales for the year are expected to be in the range of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion compared with the previous outlook of $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion.

The consensus estimate for earnings is at $10.16 per share and for revenues at $6.96 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brunswick Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brunswick Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brunswick Corp. 77,74 2,67% Brunswick Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen