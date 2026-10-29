Brunswick Swings To Profit In Q3, Announces FY26 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC), a marine recreation products company, on Thursday announced a return to profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by sales growth across all business segments. The company also tightened its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance.

Looking ahead, Brunswick now expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $4.65, compared with its previous range of $4.35 to $4.75. The company also reaffirmed its net sales outlook of $5.7 billion to $5.8 billion.

For the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $61.6 million or $0.95 per share, compared with a net loss of $235.5 million or $3.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations increased to $102.9 million or $1.58 per share from $63.8 million or $0.97 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Operating earnings were $104.0 million, compared with an operating loss of $242.2 million a year earlier.

Adjusted operating earnings increased 37.9 percent to $146.7 million from $106.4 million.

Net sales increased 7 percent to $1.45 billion from $1.36 billion in the year-ago period.

In overnight activity, the shares remain flat at $68.85 after closing Wednesday's trading 1.68 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

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