Brunswick Aktie
WKN: 850531 / ISIN: US1170431092
|
29.10.2026 13:18:17
Brunswick Swings To Profit In Q3, Announces FY26 Financial Guidance
(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC), a marine recreation products company, on Thursday announced a return to profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by sales growth across all business segments. The company also tightened its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance.
Looking ahead, Brunswick now expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $4.65, compared with its previous range of $4.35 to $4.75. The company also reaffirmed its net sales outlook of $5.7 billion to $5.8 billion.
For the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $61.6 million or $0.95 per share, compared with a net loss of $235.5 million or $3.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations increased to $102.9 million or $1.58 per share from $63.8 million or $0.97 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Operating earnings were $104.0 million, compared with an operating loss of $242.2 million a year earlier.
Adjusted operating earnings increased 37.9 percent to $146.7 million from $106.4 million.
Net sales increased 7 percent to $1.45 billion from $1.36 billion in the year-ago period.
In overnight activity, the shares remain flat at $68.85 after closing Wednesday's trading 1.68 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brunswick Corp.
|
28.10.26
|Ausblick: Brunswick präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Brunswick stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.26
|Ausblick: Brunswick legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Brunswick veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Brunswick Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brunswick Corp.
|67,00
|0,75%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.