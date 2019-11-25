Investieren in Garant Anleihen der Erste Group - näheres unter produkte.erstegroup.com/garant-w-
25.11.2019 22:26:00

BRYAN ADAMS RELEASES NEW VIDEO "JOE AND MARY" FROM HIS 'CHRISTMAS EP' OUT NOW

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from his Christmas EP release, Bryan Adams has revealed the video for his brand-new song, "Joe and Mary."

Watch the video for "Joe and Mary" here: https://BryanAdams.lnk.to/JoeAndMaryVideoPR 
Stream/Download the Christmas EP here: https://BryanAdams.lnk.to/ListenChristmas

Directed by Adams, the video features the Canadian rocker reimagining the classic Christmas story of Joseph and Mary, cruising around Vancouver in a vintage Buick car with his very own pregnant "Mary" looking for shelter. The video is a great accompaniment to the track and will bring a festive smile to viewers.

Alongside "Joe and Mary," the 5-track Christmas EP includes a new recording of the Christmas classic "Must Be Santa", which was previously covered by Bob Dylan, as well as three remastered holiday recordings from his past: "Christmas Time," "Reggae Christmas" and "Merry Christmas."

Bryan Adams is one of the world's most acclaimed singer-songwriters, with a career that has spanned more than four decades. He's sold over 65 million albums and garnered 21 top ten hits, and his live performances have established him as one of the best rock singers of our time, performing over 120 concerts a year for audiences worldwide.

