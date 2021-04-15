 BS Productions and A Day Without Love Announce New Trailer for Documentary Safe and Sound Film | 15.04.21 | finanzen.at

15.04.2021 13:40:00

BS Productions and A Day Without Love Announce New Trailer for Documentary Safe and Sound Film

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Film Trailer

SAFE x SOUND is an exploration of consent and safe spaces in the East Coast underground music scene, as told by musician, activist and advocate, Brian Walker of A Day Without Love. This film was made possible by the incredible hospitality of musicians, show promoters, and hosts they met along the way on the 2019 Storytellers Tour. From bars to coffee shops, art spaces to basement shows, they discovered a common thread. Consent and inclusion is the only way to create a space to feel SAFE and SOUND.

The documentary is targeted to release in the Summer of 2021 (July 23rd, 2021) and is looking to be released digitally. The duo is currently working with editor/animator Alex Stanilla on production and Katy Galvin for design assets. The intent of the documentary is to address the value of consent, safe spaces, inclusion, and the value of live music for underrepresented voices. This project was made possible by generous support from Philadelphia based fashion brand Cultured Assets. 

Excerpt from the film:
"As a musician I'm trying to create a space where people don't feel ashamed of the pain inside of them. And people do not feel ashamed of the good inside of them. I hope to create a community of honesty where that veil does not exist. We don't respond to positive or negative emotions. Because either a, we're too afraid of accepting that A good thing is coming to them, or B we're afraid of the pain that's actually inside of us.

If we can't breathe in our art and expression, then how the hell are we ever going to breathe?"

Documentary Info 
Trailer 
https://youtu.be/3lyUjL_W1xM 

Documentary Poster 
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GKGZLVYJV2J8D8-X0R3NDpcZGkknXuI_/view?usp=sharing 

Additional  Press Photo
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hNMswU2eHDncRMbiXNDZfFdDh7_NyISr/view?usp=sharing 

Contact
Brian Walker 
Email: adaywithoutlove@gmail.com 

Socials 
IG: @safesoundfilm | @adaywithoutlove | @bsproductions.co
Website: https://www.bsproductions.co/safe-sound-film/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/adaywithoutlove
Music Twitter| IG | Website: @adaywithoutlove | www.adaywithoutlove.com 
Tiktok: @adaywithoutloveband

A Day Without Love and Brianna Spause at the Storytellers Tour

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bs-productions-and-a-day-without-love-announce-new-trailer-for-documentary-safe-and-sound-film-301269577.html

SOURCE A Day Without Love

