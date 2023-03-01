BSM Partners Integrating FINN CADY Into Firm and Establishing New Consumer Strategy Practice

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the leading full-service pet care consulting firm, is merging with market-leading FINN CADY Brand & Consumer Strategies, and is launching a new practice, BSM Consumer Strategy. Michael Johnson, CEO of FINN CADY, will lead the new practice and serve as its Principal.

Johnson will head all consumer strategy and market research for FINN CADY's current clients, as well as BSM Partners' clients across the pet care space. Johnson has more than two decades of experience advising and providing brands and investors with actionable consumer insights, and groundbreaking data and analysis on new industry trends.

"For years FINN CADY has been the first call for brands looking to connect with consumers and investors who want to stay ahead of the curve," said Nate Thomas, Co-Founder of BSM Partners. "This development further allows us to provide clients with an all-encompassing service package, from consumer strategy and market research, to formulation, logistics, engineering, veterinary science, nutrition, business services, and leadership transformation. Integrating FINN CADY's consumer insights directly into our industry-leading formulation and nutrition services will help our clients launch new innovative products that more accurately reflect where consumer demand is headed."

Michael Johnson, CEO of FINN CADY, noted, "With the massive investments being made in pet care and the development and marketing of thousands of new products and brands each year, understanding the intricacies of this space and what drives consumers is imperative – it can be the difference between success and failure. We are proud to provide pet care and CPG clients with much more than consumer and market research – we equip our customers with customized, actionable insights to grow brands and drive sales."

About BSM Partners

BSM Partners is the leading full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm. BSM Partners collaborates with hundreds of clients, ranging from the largest companies to individual entrepreneurs, to provide both technical and business solutions. To learn more, go to www.bsmpartners.net.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsm-partners-integrating-finn-cady-into-firm-and-establishing-new-consumer-strategy-practice-301759916.html

SOURCE BSM Partners