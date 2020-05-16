|
16.05.2020 03:00:00
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders
LITTLE ROCK and TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U; HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of unitholders held on May 15, 2020 (the "Meeting").
All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes
% Votes
John S. Bailey
11,360,657
99.96%
5,003
0.04%
William A. Halter
11,334,893
99.73%
30,767
0.27%
Bryan H. Held
9,556,000
84.08%
1,809,660
15.92%
W. Daniel Hughes, Jr.
11,360,588
99.96%
5,072
0.04%
Neil J. Labatte
9,559,105
84.11%
1,806,555
15.89%
Graham D. Senst
10,193,123
89.68%
1,172,537
10.32%
Elizabeth A. Wademan
8,939,813
78.66%
2,425,847
21.34%
In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2020 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.
The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
