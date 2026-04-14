BT Brands Aktie
ISIN: US0557MQ1076
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14.04.2026 13:52:59
BT Brands Announces Its Merger Partner, Aero Velocity Enters Partnership With AC Future
(RTTNews) - BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD), an operator of fast-food restaurants, Tuesday announced that its proposed merger partner Aero Velocity Inc. has entered a strategic partnership with AC Future, Inc. to jointly develop a Mobile Drone Launch Vehicle platform for U.S. military and public-sector applications.
The partnership brings together Aero Velocity's expertise in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), ISR operations, and defense-focused drone technologies with AC Future's advanced mobility and smart platform engineering capabilities, the company said in a statement.
Mobile Drone Launch Vehicle or MLDV platform provides a fully mobile, self-contained drone launch, recovery, and command platform capable of operating in austere and communications-degraded environments.
The companies surmise to pursue U.S. Department of War and other government funding opportunities as well as evaluate commercial and public safety use cases.
In pre-market activity, BTBD shares were trading at $1.99, up 16.37% on the Nasdaq.
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