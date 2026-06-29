BT Group Cuts Annual Outlook After Proposed Joint Venture With Verizon

(RTTNews) - BT Group PLC (BT, BT_A.L, BT.L), a British telecom holding company, said on Monday that it has revised down its annual guidance to reflect the company's planned 50:50 joint venture with Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) to combine their respective international operations to form a new company focused on multinational connectivity.

For fiscal 2027, excluding BT International, BT Group now expects adjusted EBITDA of £8.1 billion to £8.2 billion, compared with the earlier outlook, which includes BT International, of £8.2 billion to £8.3 billion.

Excluding BT International, BT Group now expects adjusted revenue of £17.1 billion to £17.6 billion, compared with the earlier expectation, which includes BT International, of £19 billion to £19.5 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of £8.2 billion, on adjusted revenue of £19.6 billion.

Excluding BT International, the Group now anticipates capital expenditure, which also excludes spectrum, of £4.2 billion to £4.3 billion, compared with the earlier outlook, which includes BT International, of around £4.3 billion.

BT Group, however, reaffirmed its annual total dividend growth guidance and still expects low-to-mid-single-digit growth.