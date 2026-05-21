BT Group FY26 Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend, Transformation Plan Target; Sees Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Telecom major BT Group plc (BT, BT_A.L) reported Thursday higher profit in fiscal 2026, benefited mainly by lower specific items and cost control, despite weak revenues. Further, the firm lifted dividend.

In addition, BT noted that overall transformation plan target has been raised to 3.7 billion pounds from previous target of 3.0 billion pounds, and extending the programme by one year to fiscal 2030, at a cost to achieve of 1.4 billion pounds from 1.0 billion pounds expected earlier.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects adjusted EBITDA growth within the range of 8.2 billion pounds to 8.3 billion pounds, adjusted revenue of 19.0 billion pounds to 19.5 billion pounds, and adjusted UK service revenue of 15.1 billion pounds to 15.4 billion pounds.

In the mid-term, from fiscal 2028 to fiscal 2030, the company expects sustained growth in adjusted group revenue and adjusted UK service revenue as the voice drag abates, and sustained growth in adjusted EBITDA ahead of UK service revenue, enhanced by cost transformation.

In the full year 2026, profit before tax grew 8 percent to 1.44 billion pounds from 1.33 billion pounds last year. The increase primarily was driven by lower specific items, lower depreciation and amortisation, offset by a higher finance expense.

Profit after tax grew 2 percent year-over-year to 1.08 billion pounds. Earnings per share were 10.8 pence, up from 10.6 pence a year ago.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 18.3 pence, compared to 18.8 pence last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was 8.230 billion pounds, compared to 8.209 billion pounds last year, with lower revenue offset by strong cost transformation and cost control. Excluding divestments, like-for-like adjusted EBITDA was up 1 percent.

Revenue dropped 3 percent to 19.65 billion pounds from 20.36 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted revenue was down 4 percent, driven by lower International revenue including divestments, declines in handset trading and declines in adjusted UK service revenue.

Further, the Board has declared a final dividend of 5.87 pence per share, up 2 percent from last year. The dividend will be paid on September 9 to shareholders on the register of members on August 7.

The full-year dividend would be 8.32 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 2 percent.

The company added that the Board expects to continue to declare two dividends per year with the interim dividend being fixed at 30 percent of the prior year's full year dividend.

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