BTL REVOLUTIONIZES FACIAL AESTHETICS CATEGORY WITH THE RELEASE OF EMFACE

The clinically proven treatment is a first-of-its-kind technology that simultaneously treats facial muscles, skin and connective tissue.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL , the authority in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovative breakthrough: EMFACE – The first and only hands-free device that simultaneously treats facial skin and muscles without needles in just 20 minutes.

Emface simultaneously emits both synchronized radio frequency and HIFES-brand energies. The homogenous radio frequency heats collagen and elastin fibers while the HIFES™ stimulation emits thousands of pulses per session to contract delicate facial muscles. The recommended treatment course for the EMFACE therapy calls for four 20-minute sessions, with each session completed 2-14 days apart.

BTL's clinical research of Emface showed the treatment results in less wrinkles and more lift. The findings from 9 clinical studies concluded that participants who completed the recommended treatment course experienced, on average, a 37% reduction in wrinkles, 30% increase in facial muscle tone, and 23% lifting effect – with optimal results seen 6-12 weeks after final treatment. What's more, the 2-in-1 procedure is needle- and injectable-free and requires no pre- or post-preparation or downtime.

"When the innovative Emsculpt surprised the aesthetics market in 2018, BTL committed to continued investment in creating an extensive pipeline of groundbreaking therapies. Utilizing 20+ years of institutional knowledge we continue to round out the body solutions with our Emsculpt Neo platform and have our sights set on tackling facial applications with the Emface platform," said Scott Mills, President of BTL.

"Emface is going to do for the face what Emsculpt did for the body," said facial plastic surgeon Yael Halaas, M.D. "EMFACE helps restore more youthful function to facial muscles," Brian Kinney, M.D., elaborated, "and it promotes more youthful-looking skin, which doesn't just look better, it functions more like it used to. It's very easy to explain this to people and they love the concepts, especially if they're averse to more invasive treatments or injectables, which many people are."

ABOUT BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With 2,800 employees located in more than 71 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMFACE, EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, EMFEMME, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

