BTS Group AB (publ) Year-end report 1 January – 31 December 2022

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 24, 2023

22nd record quarter

Full year 2022

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,530 (1,917). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 17 percent, whereof 15 percent was organic.

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 348 (338). Excluding the forgiven PPP loan during 2021, the operating profit increased 21 percent to MSEK 348 (288).

Operating margin (EBITA margin) was 13.8 (17.6) percent. Excluding the forgiven PPP loan, the 2021 operating margin for the same period was 15.0 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 198 (215). Excluding the forgiven PPP loan during 2021, the profit after tax increased 20 percent to MSEK 198 (165).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.24 (11.11). Excluding the forgiven PPP loan during 2021, the earnings per share increased 20 percent to SEK 10.24 (8.54).

Fourth quarter 2022

Net sales amounted to MSEK 725 (571). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 11 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased 14 percent to MSEK 114 (100).

Operating margin (EBITA margin) was 15.8 (17.5) percent.

Profit after tax increased 15 percent to MSEK 68 (59).

Earnings per share increased 15 percent to SEK 3.49 (3.03).

Dividend

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 5.40 (4.80) per share.





CEO comments, Jessica Skon

"Our revenue for the year increased 17 percent compared with 2021, with all units growing double-digits. BTS North America came back strongly with 17 percent growth in the fourth quarter. The third quarter slowdown, due to the abrupt pausing of some of the software clients in the summer, was short-lived. A combination of growth in software, financial services, energy and pharma-bio clients fueled the growth compared to a year ago.”





Outlook for 2023

"The outlook for 2023 is favorable; we believe that earnings will be better than in 2022. However, given the challenging economic environment, our outlook is more uncertain than usual.”





For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 24, 2023.



About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,200 professionals in 37 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Attachment