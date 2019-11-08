Bublar Group Wins Four-year Framework Agreement for the Royal Swedish Opera Regarding Immersive Media

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Bublar Group's subsidiary Vobling, has won a contract for a framework agreement for immersive media for the Royal Opera AB. The agreement, which is four years, means that Vobling will become the Royal Opera's supplier and partner for these solutions during the contract period.

The agreement includes creative idea development and content for enhanced experience - immersive media and in addition providing a technology platform.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to engage our audience. Our performing arts is perfect for immersive media. We can use both the visual and the musical, to interact with new visitors. The Royal Opera places high demands on technical competence, creativity and that the client has a great understanding of the activities carried out. Vobling shows that they respond to these requirements", says Catarina Falkenhav, Director of Communications for the Royal Swedish Opera.

"I am very much looking forward to cooperating with the Royal Swedish Opera. It is extra fun to have the opportunity to contribute with innovative presentation solutions and use our platform for XR technology for one of Sweden's most prestigious national scenes", says Maria Grimaldi, CEO at Bublar Group

The cooperation starts immediately. The first assignment with the Royal Opera will be, together with other partners, to prepare the launch of the program for the next Seasonal program 2020/2021, that will be launched in March 2020.

The Royal Swedish Opera is the national stage for opera and ballet and was founded by King Gustav III in 1773. Each year a large number of sets are presented; everything from completely newly written productions to masterpieces in classic vintage. The Royal Opera cares about tradition while pushing boundaries. All in three main areas; Opera and ballet/dance, and activities for children and young people. Read more at www.operan.se

Bublar's subsidiary Vobling develops immersive media, AR and VR solutions within, sales, marketing, education, transport and industrial applications for companies. Read more at www.vobling.com

For more information contact:



Maria A Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group: maria.grimaldi@bublar.com

Phone: +46-70-828-38-34



Anders Ribbing, Managing Director Vobling: anders.ribbing@vobling.com

Phone: +46-70-936-88-68



Catarina Falkenhav, Director of Communications, Kungliga Operan

Phone: +46-70-417-43-05 catarina.falkenhav@operan.se

Bublar Group AB (Publ)



Bublar Group is the leading Nordic listed company within Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The group develops games and experiences for the consumer and business market based on the latest technology. The game development is operated in the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB and product and service development towards the corporate market in the subsidiaries Vobling AB and Sayduck Oy. Bublar Group is listed on NGM Nordic MTF (NGM: Bubl MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793).

The company's mentor is G & W Fondkommission, Phone: +46-8-503-000-50.

Bublar Group AB (Publ)

Kungstensgatan 18, 113 57

Stockholm,

Phone: +46-8-559-251-20

www.bublar.com

