Bublar Group Wins Global Framework Agreement with Scania

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group's subsidiary Vobling won a global framework agreement with Scania for services related to CGI (Computer Generated Imagery), AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality).

The framework agreement, where Vobling is one of two appointed suppliers, is a sign of Scania's commitment to pushing their use of new digital technologies to the next level. The agreement will initially run for one year, with an option to prolong up to 4 years. The agreement does not comprise any order value from start, but puts us in pool position for assignments during the framework agreement period.

"I am very happy that Scania has chosen to partner with Bublar Group. Scania has a leading position in their industry and I believe that our knowledge and expertise in the areas of visualization, CGI production and application development in the fields of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) have the possibility to strengthen Scania's business even further," says Maria Grimaldi, CEO at Bublar Group.

"Our AR/VR excellence supplemented with Goodbye Kansas high competence in visual effects give us the possibilities to help Scania leverage the full possibilities on our digital and creative expertise," says Anders Ribbing, Managing Director at Vobling.

Scania is a leading global supplier of transport solutions with operations within more than 100 countries.

Bublar's subsidiary Vobling develops AR/VR-solutions in the areas of for example education, transportation and industrial applications for companies such as SAAB, Electrolux, SJ and Tobii.



Goodbye Kansas Studios, subsidiary of Goodbye Kansas Group (publ), is the biggest supplier in Scandinavia in the areas of VFX (Visual Effects), 3D Animation and CGI and has studios in Sweden, England, the US and Germany.

Bublar Group AB (publ)

Bublar Group is the leading publicly listed company in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The Group develop games and experiences for consumer and business to business markets based on the latest technique Game development is managed in the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB, product and service offerings are developed and managed in Vobling AB and Sayduck Oy. Bublar Group is listed on NGM Nordic MTF (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793).

Bublar Group AB (publ), Kungstensgatan 18, 113 57 Stockholm, Phone: +46 8 559 251 20, www.bublar.com

