Buckle June Net Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - The Buckle Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, on Thursday posted a decline in its net sales for the month of June. However, net sales for the 22-week period to July 2, recorded an increase.

Net sales for the month ended on July 2, moved down to $110 million, from $111.7 million a year ago.

For the 22-week period ended on July 2, the firm's net sales rose to $513.4 million, versus $500.6 million of last year.

For the month of June, comparable store net sales fell by 1.7 percent, on year-on-year basis, whereas for the 22-week period, comparable net sales moved up by 2.8 percent.