Budget 2023: new Enterprise Innovation Scheme a ‘bold and sharp’ move needed in these times

New scheme a “potential game-changer” that will boost competitiveness, observers sayWill work well with S$4-billion top-up to National Productivity Fund to support investment promotionTogether, they are expected to build a more vibrant economy and better jobsSingapore’s new Enterprise Innovation Scheme (EIS) has been lauded as a bold and sharp move that will help local businesses continue to invest in innovation, at a time when many may be tempted to reel in their spending instead; this will give companies the drive they need to stay competitive in this challenging global environment, observers said in reaction to Budget 2023.