Budget 2023 live: Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs before Jeremy Hunt sets out economic plans

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Expanded childcare and energy bill support expected to be announced during budget, which chancellor will set out from 12.30PMAccording to the Telegraph, Jeremy Hunt faces a Tory backlash over his decision to press ahead with the rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25% in the budget. This will take effect from April this year. The increase was first announced by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, in his spring budget two years ago.In theory Hunt could have abandoned the rise, but for the last two years (apart from when Kwasi Kwarteng scrapped the increase during his short-lived time as chancellor) Treasury spending plans have been based on the assumption of extra revenue coming from 25%, and so junking it would have been hard.Mr Hunt will also try to take the sting out of the rise [to 25%] by unveiling a multi-billion pound scheme allowing businesses to reduce their tax bills by investing in the UK.But there is already a growing backlash, as Conservative MPs warned that the tax increase would have a “chilling effect on the whole economy” if not abandoned … Continue reading...