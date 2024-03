Budget 2024: Hunt gambles with highest tax burden since second world war

Chancellor also scraps ‘non-dom’ tax breaks and slashes capital gains on property in pre-election gambitPolitics live: latest news and reaction on UK budgetBudget: key points at a glanceJeremy Hunt has announced a 2p national insurance cut in his budget as a pre-election gambit to revive flatlining opinion poll ratings and reboot Britain’s economy from recession.In what could be the last major economic intervention before voters go to the polls, the chancellor said the government was making progress on its economic priorities and could now help hard-pressed families by permanently lowering certain taxes. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel