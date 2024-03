Budget 2024: UK taxes head for highest level since 1948 despite Hunt’s NI cut

Borrowing and stealth taxes fund £14bn giveaway, but public spending squeeze looms after electionHunt announces 2p cut in national insuranceBudget: key points at a glanceBritain will go into the next general election with taxes at their highest level since 1948 despite Jeremy Hunt’s 2p budget cut in national insurance contributions – and with the threat of a fresh squeeze on public spending to come after polling day.The chancellor used a combination of higher borrowing and a range of stealth taxes to fund a £14bn giveaway package and said his ambition was to phase out NICs for employees and the self-employed altogether. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel