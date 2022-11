Budget Airline Ryanair Posts Record-Breaking Profits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.One low-cost airline is sitting on a pot o' gold that could grow even bigger this holiday season thanks to some unmagical economic headwinds. Begorrah!Irish budget airline Ryanair reported a profit of €1.4 billion from April to September on Monday thanks to record numbers of passengers paying higher prices than ever. CEO Michael O'Leary said in August Ryanair planned to hijack sales from more expensive airlines as the shadow of recession looms, although he warned growth was "still very fragile and prone to falling over" – unlike their planes, we hope.Continue reading