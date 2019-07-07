Budweiser Becomes First Official Beer Sponsor of the National Women's Soccer League

NEW YORK, July 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of this year's World Cup marks a new beginning as Budweiser becomes the first official beer sponsor of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The multi-year partnership is built on Budweiser's commitment to continue supporting women's soccer, not just every four years but on a year-round basis.

"Budweiser has supported the U.S. Women's National team for three decades," said Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing for Budweiser. "But we realize there is so much more Budweiser can do. Becoming the official beer sponsor of the NWSL is our way of not just supporting the U.S. Women's Team once every four years, but also supporting women's soccer every single day."

The deal makes Budweiser one of the biggest sponsors of the NWSL, with naming rights to the playoffs, the championship, the MVP trophy, and a newly created "Most Valuable Supporter" award for the league's biggest fan. Budweiser will activate the sponsorship locally, with support of the teams and stadiums. And Budweiser's commitment will not stop at the end of the NWSL season. An innovative off-season program will give NWSL players immersive training on the business side of sports from Budweiser executives.

"We are thrilled to embark on a long-term partnership with Budweiser," said Amanda Duffy, President of the National Women's Soccer League. "Budweiser's support is significant and will amplify the visibility and influence of the league, our players and avid supporters. This collective goal to advance women's soccer in the United States will only further propel the efforts of NWSL, as we look to bring the passion for World Cup play back home to league games."

"As a player, you always strive and hope for long term commitments from sponsors to support and grow the game," said Brandi Chastain, U.S. soccer legend. "Budweiser's sponsorship of the NWSL shows that they aren't just a champion of women's soccer abroad, but that they are invested in the further development of the sport in their own backyard."

