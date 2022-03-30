Bufab Group: Bufab publishes Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2021

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo March 30, 2022



Bufab’s Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available on the Group’s website www.bufab.com .

The financial year covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Söderberg, CFO, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 370 69 69 00

This information is information that Bufab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CET on March 30, 2022.

About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden and today is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,500 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5.9 billion and the operating margin was 11.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

Attachments