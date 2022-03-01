Bufab Group: Erik Lundén new President and CEO of Bufab AB

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 1 March 2022







The Board of Directors in Bufab AB (publ) ("Bufab") has appointed Erik Lundén as the new President and CEO of Bufab. Erik, currently Division Manager for Parts & Services at Sandvik Mining & Rock Solutions in the Netherlands, will assume his role on 15 August 2022. In connection with this, the current acting President and CEO, Johan Lindqvist, will assume the role of vice President and vice CEO.

"It is with great pleasure Bufab's Board of Directors present Erik Lundén as the new President and CEO for Bufab. Erik's solid experience from senior positions, primarily within Sandvik in combination with his personal qualities and proven leadership skills as well as his business acumen when it comes to creating growth, is well suited to Bufab's future needs. We look forward to developing the Group together with Erik," says Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board of Bufab AB.

Erik was born in 1981 and holds a master's degree from the School of Business in Stockholm. During his eight years at Sandvik he has held several senior positions internationally and before Sandvik Erik worked for several years as a management consultant at Lagerkvist & Partners in Stockholm.

"I feel very honored and happy to have the trust as President and CEO of Bufab. Bufab is an interesting and fine company with great potential. I have followed Bufab's strong development since the IPO in 2014 and look forward to further developing Bufab together with group management and all employees in the future. "says Erik Lundén.

Until Erik Lundén takes office on August 15, 2022, Johan Lindqvist will continue in the role of acting President and CEO and then assume the role of Vice President and Deputy CEO.

About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,500 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5,9 billion and the operating margin was 11.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

