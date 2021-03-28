Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab

Värnamo, March 28, 2021







Jörgen Rosengren, Bufab's President and CEO, has informed the Board that he intends to leave the company for a similar role in another industry. He will remain in his role during his notice period, until September 2021 at the most. The work on recruiting a successor has started.

"Since its IPO in 2014, Bufab has shown strong profitable growth and developed into a leading company in its industry. Through investment in new customer solutions, international expansion, efficiency and acquisitions, the company has strengthened its market position and global presence. Turnover and profit have more than doubled. The company now has a strong base for further growth.

I would like to thank Jörgen for his efforts for Bufab and for the good results he and Bufab's management and whole team have achieved. The Board regrets that Jörgen has decided to leave Bufab but at the same time respects his decision. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish him success in future endeavors.

The Board and Bufab's management are now focusing on continued profitable growth while recruiting a new CEO", says Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board.

"After nine exciting and developmental years with Bufab, it is with very mixed feelings that I have made the decision to move on. But Bufab has a very good board and management, a strong ownership structure, stable customer relationships, as well as good growth, profitability and financial position. I am convinced that Bufab will continue its successful development in the future", says Jörgen Rosengren, Bufab's outgoing CEO.





For more information, please contact:

Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board, Bufab Group, tel. +46 370 69 38 80





This information is such that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned contacts on March 28, 2021 at 19:30 CET.













About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,300 employees. Bufab’s net sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 4.8 billion and the operating margin was 10.1 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

