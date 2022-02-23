Buffalo Sabres Name FanDuel Group An Official Sports Betting Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Buffalo Sabres and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as an official sports betting partner of the Buffalo Sabres and giving FanDuel the exclusive rights to include branding, sports betting odds, and promotions during Sabres broadcasts.

As part of the partnership, FanDuel will receive end-to-end broadcast integration exclusivity in all phases of Sabres broadcasts, including pregame, in-game, intermissions, and postgame. Sabres broadcasts will include FanDuel in sports betting segments during the pregame show and after the first and second-period intermissions. At the same time, real-time betting odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook will be integrated throughout the broadcast.

FanDuel will also have the right to use official Sabres marks and logos in marketing and in-arena signage for all Sabres home games as part of the partnership.

"On the heels of bringing America's #1 Sportsbook to the great state of New York, we're excited to partner with the Sabres to infuse sports betting content into the hockey viewing experience," said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. "This is just the beginning for New York sports fans, and partnering with a fellow leader in the sports and entertainment industry lets us collaborate to take things to the next level."

"We're proud to expand our relationship with FanDuel and extend its engaging content to Sabres fans," said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr., Vice President of Business Development. "FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier sports betting destination for sports fans, and we're very excited for all that this partnership will offer our valued fans throughout the state of New York. We look forward to working with FanDuel for many years to come."

To celebrate the partnership, FanDuel is running a unique promotion, "Sabres Correct Score Bonus," for the Buffalo Sabres games on February 23 and February 25 this week. To participate in the promotion, FanDuel Sportsbook customers can place a pre-live, straight "correct score" wager of $25 or more and get a $5 bonus in FanDuel Sportsbook site credit for each goal the winning team scores in the game (up to a max bonus of $25 per game) regardless of if your bet wins or loses.

Sabres fans and New Yorkers new to FanDuel can also sign-up for FanDuel Sportsbook and get their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. FanDuel will refund in site credit the amount of a new customer's first wager, up to $1,000.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Pegula Sports & Entertainment

Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) streamlines key business areas across all Pegula family-owned sports and entertainment properties including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Rochester Knighthawks, LECOM Harborcenter and ADPRO Sports. PSE aims to be a leader in the sports and entertainment industry by bringing together the individual resources, capabilities and talents of each of its entities to create a cohesive and sustainable brand that together represents the Pegula family's interest. PSE's mission is to achieve long term success through teamwork while constantly striving for excellence and placing fans first in all that we do to ensure our brands create memorable experiences.

