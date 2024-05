Buffett Buys Chubb: Why You May Want To Follow The Oracle of Omaha Into His New Insurance Holding

Over the past two quarters, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been buying a "secret stock." "Secret" in the sense that a major investment fund can request the SEC withhold the name of a new buy in a fund's 13F quarterly report, since disclosing the position could reveal an ongoing buying program, and therefore influence the price.But this week, it was finally disclosed Berkshire's "secret" buy over the past few quarters was Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB).Why would Berkshire be buying Chubb? The heralded insurance franchise is actually a perfect fit with Buffett's philosophy and Berkshire's business mix. But not only that; Buffett's buy may be reason to add the insurance giant to your portfolio, too.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel