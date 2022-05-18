Buffett vs. Burry: Who's Right on Apple?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is legendary for perhaps the greatest long-term investing performance in history. Michael Burry is legendary in his own right for his shorting the housing market and banks before the financial crisis of 2008, immortalized in the movie The Big Short.This week, major hedge funds released their 13F forms, showing their buys, sells, and existing holdings in their long portfolios as of the end of the first quarter. Perhaps the most interesting takeaway was that Buffett, or at least someone at his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), bought even more shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) last quarter, despite its already being Berkshire's largest position. At the same time, Burry's Scion Asset Management made a significant short bet against Apple.So who is right, and what conclusions can investors draw?Continue reading