20.09.2023 11:46:00

Buffett's New Bet on Cloud Computing -- What Investors Need to Know

Generative AI is all the rage right now, leaving the "old" cloud computing industry wondering if it's now chopped liver. It's not.While investors go wild over the explosive artificial intelligence (AI) movement set off by Nvidia's semiconductors, there's actually still plenty of growth still going on in the cloud and software-as-a-service industry that was all the rage during the 2010s through the early pandemic.Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) CTO Larry Ellison said this week that all nine of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) energy and utility companies are moving to Oracle Cloud. Here's what investors need to know. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

