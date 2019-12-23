Buick December Upgrade Sales Event Available at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Folks in the Roswell, Georgia, area shopping for luxury crossovers are in luck thanks to local dealership Carl Black Roswell. The dealership has curated a selection of informative model research on its website that should make it much easier for shoppers to get details on the premium utility vehicles they're shopping for, at least when it comes to Buick. The Buick and GMC dealership is also currently hosting the December Upgrade Sales event, so shoppers will be excited to see the different deals available to them.

If shoppers currently own or lease a vehicle made from 2005 to today that was built by a brand other than those belonging to the General Motors umbrella, they will be able to take advantage of these incredible upgrade deals. The deals are available for 2019 model year versions of the popular Encore, Envision and Enclave models.

Select models currently available in the dealership's inventory can be purchased with the benefits of this event, enabling savings of up to $9,000 off the MSRP for the Envision and Enclave or $10,000 for the Encore. They are not available with special financing or some other offers. Shoppers can get in touch with the dealership for more details on the sale.

If interested parties would like to get in touch with the staff, they can be reached at 888-491-7859. The staff is also available at the showroom, which is located at 11225 Alpharetta Hwy. in Roswell. All of this information and more can be found at http://www.carlblackroswell.com.

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell