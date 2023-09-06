BUILD-A-BEAR CELEBRATES NATIONAL TEDDY BEAR DAY WITH "BUY A BEAR, GIVE A BEAR" PROMOTION AND DONATION

Build-A-Bear Foundation to Provide "Learning Buddies" to Children and Classrooms in Need

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Teddy Bear Day on September 9, Build-A-Bear Workshop and the Build-A-Bear Foundation continue their longstanding commitment to children and childhood literacy with a special one-day promotion providing guests an opportunity to participate in a "Buy a Bear, Give a Bear" program. For every furry friend purchased in Build-A-Bear Workshops and online on National Teddy Bear Day, a reciprocal furry friend will be donated by Build-A-Bear and distributed by Build-A-Bear Foundation to a child or a classroom in need, with a goal of providing at least 50,000 fuzzy hugs.

The National Teddy Bear Day initiative coincides with the 2023 back-to-school season, offering an opportunity to equip students, teachers, and families with a new educational resource. Research has indicated the positive influence of stuffed animals in a learning setting, including an improvement and excitement for reading1. Teachers have cited additional benefits that include fostering community, encouraging good behavior, and building confidence.2

Aligned with its core focus of advancing childhood literacy, Build-A-Bear Foundation is proud to continue its collaboration with non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting children and educators in need. Last year Build-A-Bear Foundation donated an impressive 20,000 teddy bears to serve as "reading buddies" in Title I schools. Build-A-Bear Foundation expects to surpass that benchmark with this year's impact of the "Buy a Bear, Give a Bear" event.

"At Build-A-Bear, we add a little more heart to life with everything we do," said Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear. "The 'Buy a Bear, Give a Bear' initiative on National Teddy Bear Day, furthers our commitment to giving back and making a positive impact on the community with our cherished teddy bears that have brought many smiles, hugs and comfort in our 25 year history. Furry reading companions play a powerful role in promoting education, comfort, and emotional well-being for children."

"The importance of education and reading in shaping a child's future success, both in school and beyond, needs to be prioritized. It is up to all of us to take active steps to support literacy efforts and contribute to the betterment of children's education," said Chris Hurt, President of Build-A-Bear Foundation. "The 'Buy a Bear, Give a Bear' program has the potential to make a positive impact on many, many children's lives by fostering a love for reading and learning from an early age."

To participate in the National Teddy Bear Day promotion, guests can visit any Build-A-Bear Workshop location or BuildABear.com to make a furry friend of their choosing. With each purchase, a corresponding teddy bear will be donated to the Build-A-Bear Foundation, which will oversee the distribution to children and classrooms in need. For more comprehensive details on this year's National Teddy Bear Day, please visit National Teddy Bear Day 2023 Celebration at Build-A-Bear® (buildabear.com).

For each make-your-own furry friend sold on National Teddy Bear Day, Build-A-Bear will donate a furry friend (retail value $20.00USD) to Build-A-Bear Foundation to benefit literacy programs and children in need. Maximum donation of 50,000 furry friends ($1,000,000USD). Valid September 9, 2023 only. Build-A-Bear Foundation, 415 S. 18th Street, Suite 200, St Louis, MO 63103, 314-423-8000

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR FOUNDATION

Build-A-Bear Foundation adds a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and supporting those in need. A 501(c)3 organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation's core focus is to support children's literacy programs as a path to social and educational equity. Build-A-Bear Foundation also provides financial and furry friend donations to organizations that support children's health and wellness, disaster relief, and families in need of essential supplies. Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has donated more than $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable causes around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

