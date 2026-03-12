Build-A-Bear Workshop Aktie

Build-A-Bear Workshop für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DK8F / ISIN: US1200761047

12.03.2026 12:10:26

Build-A-Bear Workshop Guides FY26 Revenue Growth; Boosts Dividend 4.5%; Stock Surges 13.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said it now expects total revenue for the full-year 2026 to grow on a mid-single-digit percentage basis.

The Company said its guidance considers various factors, including tariffs, labor costs, changes in freight expense, and ongoing inflationary challenges. However, it does not take into account the potential impact of the current geopolitical environment arising from events in the Middle East.

Further, the company's Board of Directors declared a 4.5% higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on April 9, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of March 26, 2026.

On Wednesday, the Board of Directors also announced that as part of a multi-year planned succession process, longtime Build-A-Bear President and CEO Sharon Price John intends to retire from her role effective June 11, 2026, the date of the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

In a unanimous vote, the Board also appointed the Company's tenured Chief Operations and Experience Officer Chris Hurt to succeed Price John as Chief Executive Officer, who will transition her responsibilities to Hurt during this period.

The Board also appointed Hurt to the Board of Directors effective upon assuming the CEO role, and Price John will remain on the Board and help to ensure a smooth transition.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, BBW is trading on the NYSE at $49.40, up $5.91 or 13.58 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. 39,20 3,16% Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

