01.09.2022 13:03:44
Build-A-Bear Workshop Reaffirms FY22 Revenue, EBITDA Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) reaffirmed its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project total revenues in the range of $440 million to $460 million and EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $75 million.
The Company said its guidance for growth in profitability takes into account anticipated ongoing inflationary pressures as well as its plans to mitigate the impact on its margins.
The Company's Board of Directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50.0 million effective through August 31, 2025.
