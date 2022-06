Build a Million-Dollar Roth IRA for Your Kid Starting With $500 a Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Opening a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) may be the last thing on your mind when your child starts making money. But early planning could come with many benefits, including a million-dollar retirement account.A Roth IRA doesn't guarantee your child will be rich in their senior years, but it can get them one step closer to financial security. The best part is that your child's road to wealth can start with $500.We'll break down the steps you and your child need to take to jump-start your child's million-dollar Roth IRA. Continue reading