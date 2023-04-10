10.04.2023 11:00:00

Build AI apps faster with low-code and no-code

Low-code and no-code platforms are used to build applications, websites, mobile apps, forms, dashboards, data pipelines, and integrations. No-code platforms help business users, sometimes termed citizen developers, to migrate from spreadsheets, extend beyond email collaborations, and transition from manual task execution to using tools and automations across departments. Low-code platforms are usually for technologists and provide ways to deliver and support software with little or no coding.“You have to remember low code is just a fancy term for abstraction. We are abstracting away non-essential elements in order to simplify the user experience,” says Gordon Allott, President and CEO  of K3.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 250,00 0,99% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen