Build AI apps faster with low-code and no-code

Low-code and no-code platforms are used to build applications, websites, mobile apps, forms, dashboards, data pipelines, and integrations. No-code platforms help business users, sometimes termed citizen developers, to migrate from spreadsheets, extend beyond email collaborations, and transition from manual task execution to using tools and automations across departments. Low-code platforms are usually for technologists and provide ways to deliver and support software with little or no coding.“You have to remember low code is just a fancy term for abstraction. We are abstracting away non-essential elements in order to simplify the user experience,” says Gordon Allott, President and CEO of K3.To read this article in full, please click here